EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $82,802.72 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $82,802.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,727,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,331,858.56. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,194 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $88,198.44.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,318 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $98,817.84.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,882 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $128,625.24.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $221,184.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,326 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $64,284.82.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,303 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $89,096.60.

On Monday, December 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,571 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $79,574.81.

On Monday, December 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,717 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $129,247.02.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $261,312.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,004 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $39,999.96.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.76. 107,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,747. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,274.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVCM. Raymond James Financial cut EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

