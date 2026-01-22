Michael Amoroso Sells 34,799 Shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $145,111.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,962.18. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Amoroso sold 3,409 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $22,124.41.

Shares of DTIL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 319,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 11,977.36% and a negative return on equity of 233.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $122,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Precision BioSciences is a clinical?stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company’s pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno?oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin?out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

