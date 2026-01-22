Frederick Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $297,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,517,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,712.80. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marathon Digital Price Performance
Shares of MARA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,864,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,700,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 5.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 100.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.
The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.
