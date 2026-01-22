Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 350404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Inventus Mining Trading Up 10.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$76.31 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

