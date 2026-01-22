Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/9/2026 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/9/2026 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/6/2026 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Collegium Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/1/2025 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,813.51. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $171,659.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,141.87. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,352. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

