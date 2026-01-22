Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.30 and last traded at $62.2350. 721,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,907,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 4.3%
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.
The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- Follow Kevin O’Leary into the private markets
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.