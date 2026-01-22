Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 458707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,465,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,682 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,848,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,226,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

