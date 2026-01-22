Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.7450, with a volume of 2059550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IMNM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 target price on Immunome in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Immunome from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Immunome from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Immunome Stock Up 3.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunome news, insider Philip Tsai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,217. The trade was a 30.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 4,729 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,018.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 665,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,070,122.10. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 68,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,958 over the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunome by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 762,147 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth $5,104,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 170.2% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 859,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 541,441 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter valued at $5,884,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Immunome by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,893,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,304,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

