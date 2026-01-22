Cass Information Systems, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.44. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations.

