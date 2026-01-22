Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 656,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,289. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 8.57%.The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million.

Kearny Financial, Inc was the bank holding company for Kearny Bank, a New Jersey–based community bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provided deposit products, lending facilities and electronic banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and middle-market corporations.

The company’s core products included checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment financing, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans.

