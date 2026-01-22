Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Insider Sells $19,838.00 in Stock

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $19,838.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,999.33. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephanie Ann Sentell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 200 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $17,156.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $93,654.00.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.40. 1,210,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. Shake Shack, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,535,000 after purchasing an additional 450,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 285.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,949,000 after purchasing an additional 434,625 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 593,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,512,000 after purchasing an additional 215,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,154,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.52.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

