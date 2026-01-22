Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Insider Sells $19,838.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2026

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAKGet Free Report) insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $19,838.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,999.33. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephanie Ann Sentell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 19th, Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 200 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $17,156.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 25th, Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $93,654.00.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.40. 1,210,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. Shake Shack, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,535,000 after purchasing an additional 450,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 285.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,949,000 after purchasing an additional 434,625 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 593,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,512,000 after purchasing an additional 215,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,154,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.52.

Read Our Latest Report on SHAK

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.