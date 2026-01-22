Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,385,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 647,815 shares.The stock last traded at $67.50 and had previously closed at $67.55.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

