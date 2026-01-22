Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,385,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 647,815 shares.The stock last traded at $67.50 and had previously closed at $67.55.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
