BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $19.3030. Approximately 852,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,070,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioAge Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BioAge Labs Trading Down 6.1%

The stock has a market cap of $677.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $4,223,898.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 976,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,315.88. The trade was a 19.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 68,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $702,060.43. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,004 shares of company stock worth $5,673,859. 20.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 749.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 270,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BioAge Labs by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 226,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 173,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 171,426 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 151,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 93,694 shares in the last quarter.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

