Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 141,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 336,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Star Diamond Stock Up 16.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

