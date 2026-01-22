First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.77. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 16,171 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $415,918.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 756,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,456,717.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 37.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $357,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

First Western Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company’s core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

