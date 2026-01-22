Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

