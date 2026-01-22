Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $446.69, but opened at $487.70. Winmark shares last traded at $453.6090, with a volume of 43,562 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Winmark from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Winmark Trading Up 2.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.11, for a total transaction of $500,532.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,694.60. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children’s and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark’s franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

