Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.62. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 30,150 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deep Yellow in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

