COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.95. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COSCO SHIPPING presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China’s strategic shipping sector. The company’s activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

