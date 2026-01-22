SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $13.85. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 778,623 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFTBY shares. Citigroup started coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Stock Performance
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Equities research analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo?based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.
A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high?growth technology companies around the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank Group
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- How AI-enabled Sensors are Solving the Technology Gap Inside America’s Airports
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.