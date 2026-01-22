BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$111.28 and last traded at C$110.85, with a volume of 40349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$102.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of BRP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.45. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 337.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

