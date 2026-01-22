Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.60, with a volume of 47075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Black Diamond Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of C$105.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Wagemakers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total value of C$282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 543,580 shares in the company, valued at C$7,664,478. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.