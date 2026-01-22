iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $55.3540, with a volume of 457200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,789.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 171,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

