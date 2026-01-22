Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.13 and last traded at $83.8150, with a volume of 1053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.18.

Greif Bros. Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24.

Greif Bros. Company Profile

Greif, Inc (NYSE: GEF.B) is a global industrial packaging company with roots tracing back to its founding by the Greif brothers in 1877. Over more than a century of operation, the company has evolved from a regional barrel maker into a diversified supplier of industrial packaging products and services. Headquartered in the United States, Greif combines a long heritage of manufacturing expertise with a strategic focus on innovation and sustainability.

The company’s core offerings span a broad range of packaging solutions.

