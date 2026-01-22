Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.1770, with a volume of 7126590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

