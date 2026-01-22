Neuronetics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,519 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 905% compared to the typical volume of 549 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $37,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

STIM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 260,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,538. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 131.15% and a negative net margin of 33.88%.The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial?stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

