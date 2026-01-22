Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,150. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 7,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $565,079.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,644.56. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock valued at $698,177. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 201.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Featured Articles

