Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,518.08. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at $38,186,437.12. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,028 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,151. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,069.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,147.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $981.59 and its 200-day moving average is $834.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,158.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $1.96. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

