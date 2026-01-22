The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Purchased by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,434,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

