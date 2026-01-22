Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 264.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.92. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 354.50%.The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company’s lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

