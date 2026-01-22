Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 170

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 to GBX 170 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quilter from GBX 186 to GBX 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 195 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 to GBX 250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 206.

Quilter Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LON:QLT opened at GBX 197.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.58. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 119.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 201.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,971.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

In other news, insider Chris Hill purchased 28,224 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 per share, with a total value of £49,956.48. Also, insider Alison Morris acquired 13,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 179 per share, with a total value of £24,804.03. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

