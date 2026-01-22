Northland Securities Lifts Earnings Estimates for Transcat

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities lifted their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities analyst E. Jackson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.95. Northland Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2030 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.43 million, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.51 million. Transcat had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 259.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at $659,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 30,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ: TRNS) is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

