Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Clear Str

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Clear Str from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TTI has been the subject of several other research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TTI opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.11. Tetra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.75%.The firm had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Technologies

In other Tetra Technologies news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $152,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 132,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,415.68. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

Featured Stories

