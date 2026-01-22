Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 57,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $1,897,046.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,413.90. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $2,134,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 476,090 shares of company stock worth $15,985,782 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,846,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $983,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non?alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor?beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

