Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Director insider purchase: a Strategy director, Jane Dietze, bought 1,000 shares (~$99.48 each), increasing her stake ~38% — a management-level vote of confidence that can support investor sentiment. Insider Purchase

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

In other news, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,728. The trade was a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. This represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $163.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 3.42. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $149.75 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

