Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 28,528 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF $IMTB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,528 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.
iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds. IMTB was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
