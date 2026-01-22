Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 28,528 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF $IMTB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,528 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds. IMTB was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.