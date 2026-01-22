Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the bank on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a 9.8% increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Republic Bancorp Stock Up 5.0%
Republic Bancorp stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.60.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Republic Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and middle?market clients. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury and cash-management services, mortgage financing, SBA lending and wealth management solutions. Republic Bancorp also supports specialized financing needs through equipment leasing and small business advisory services.
Republic Bancorp’s branch network spans key markets in the U.S.
