Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $241,684.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952.15. This trade represents a 90.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,267,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after buying an additional 124,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,676,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,250,000 after buying an additional 315,192 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,377,000 after buying an additional 1,620,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after buying an additional 601,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management set Q1 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.28–$0.32 and highlighted cost?reduction initiatives and "market tightening" that could support margins and pricing going into the year.

Positive Sentiment: Management said capacity is returning to normal, which should improve utilization and rate environment for truckload services as demand and market tightness pick up.

Neutral Sentiment: The company hosted its Q4 earnings release and conference call and published the transcript and slide deck — useful for investors seeking detail on cost actions, fleet utilization and 2026 outlook.

Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus: EPS $0.31 vs. $0.36 expected and revenue $1.86B vs. ~$1.90B expected; the company reported a $6.8M loss vs. a profit a year earlier and revenue was roughly flat/down year?over?year, signaling near?term pressure on profitability.

Negative Sentiment: The initial market reaction to the quarterly miss included a share decline after the report, reflecting investor sensitivity to near?term volume and margin weakness.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

