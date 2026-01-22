Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Fvcbankcorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.08%.

Fvcbankcorp Stock Performance

FVCB stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Fvcbankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $273.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Fvcbankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. Fvcbankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fvcbankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fvcbankcorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ategra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fvcbankcorp by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 368,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 250,232 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 52.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fvcbankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fvcbankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fvcbankcorp

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

