JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Sold by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

