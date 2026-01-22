VELA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,592,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,398,000 after purchasing an additional 926,117 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,513,092 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 523.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,895 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,859,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,691,000 after acquiring an additional 239,292 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

BWXT stock opened at $209.36 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $220.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

