Netcall (LON:NET) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 160 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 price target on shares of Netcall in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Netcall currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.50.

Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 120 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.08. Netcall has a 1 year low of GBX 88 and a 1 year high of GBX 130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Netcall is a UK-based enterprise software company that unites automation and customer engagement in one AI-powered platform. Its Liberty platform makes work easier by digitising processes and simplifying customer interactions in a single, easy-to-use solution that reduces complexity. Today, around 600 organisations across healthcare, government and financial services rely on Netcall for mission?critical workflows, including two?thirds of NHS Acute Health Trusts and major enterprises such as Legal & General, Baloise and Santander.

