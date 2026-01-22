Netcall (LON:NET) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 160 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 price target on shares of Netcall in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Netcall currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.50.
Netcall is a UK-based enterprise software company that unites automation and customer engagement in one AI-powered platform. Its Liberty platform makes work easier by digitising processes and simplifying customer interactions in a single, easy-to-use solution that reduces complexity. Today, around 600 organisations across healthcare, government and financial services rely on Netcall for mission?critical workflows, including two?thirds of NHS Acute Health Trusts and major enterprises such as Legal & General, Baloise and Santander.
