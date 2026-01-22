Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 74 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Resolute Mining Trading Up 0.5%
LON:RSG opened at GBX 66.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 16.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 68.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48 and a beta of 1.28.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
