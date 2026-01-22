Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 74 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 0.5%

LON:RSG opened at GBX 66.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 16.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 68.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute is an African-focused gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator. Throughout its history the Company has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold from ten gold mines. The Company is now entering a growth phase through the development of the Doropo project in Côte d’Ivoire which will supplement the existing production from the Syama mine in Mali and Mako mine in Senegal. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

