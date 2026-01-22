Afentra (LON:AET) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 113 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 162.79% from the company’s previous close.

AET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 price objective on shares of Afentra in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 price target on shares of Afentra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 96.

Shares of Afentra stock opened at GBX 43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The company has a market capitalization of £97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. Afentra has a 1 year low of GBX 33.07 and a 1 year high of GBX 56.20.

In other news, insider Andrew Osborne purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 per share, with a total value of £105,750. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. Afentra plc was formerly known as Sterling Energy plc and changed its name to Afentra plc in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

