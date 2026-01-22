GHO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $301.84 Million (GHO)

GHO (GHO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One GHO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GHO has traded up 0% against the dollar. GHO has a total market cap of $301.84 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GHO Token Profile

GHO’s genesis date was July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 495,100,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,996,718 tokens. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. GHO’s official website is gho.xyz. The official message board for GHO is lenster.xyz/u/gho.

GHO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 495,100,330.923054. The last known price of GHO is 0.99977811 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $1,946,197.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

