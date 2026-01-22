Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 41.2% – Should You Buy?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) rose 41.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 375,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 149,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 41.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.42.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

