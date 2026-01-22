ZORA (ZORA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139.66 Million

ZORA (ZORA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. ZORA has a market cap of $139.66 million and approximately $24.14 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZORA token can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZORA has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZORA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,857.71 or 0.99996722 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,355.17 or 1.00820272 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZORA Token Profile

ZORA’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora. ZORA’s official website is zora.co. ZORA’s official message board is x.com/zoraengineering.

Buying and Selling ZORA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.03152246 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $24,875,372.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.