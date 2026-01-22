ai16z (AI16Z) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. ai16z has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $409.35 thousand worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ai16z token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ai16z has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,857.71 or 0.99996722 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88,355.17 or 1.00820272 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ai16z

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,916,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,989,556 tokens. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao. ai16z’s official website is elizaos.ai.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,917,003.47458716 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ai16z is 0.00119225 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $425,587.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

