Wrapped HYPE Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (WHYPE)

Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped HYPE has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped HYPE token can now be bought for $21.81 or 0.00024272 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HYPE has a market capitalization of $189.57 million and $36.93 million worth of Wrapped HYPE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped HYPE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,857.71 or 0.99996722 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88,355.17 or 1.00820272 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HYPE Profile

Wrapped HYPE’s total supply is 8,691,681 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HYPE is hyperliquid.xyz. Wrapped HYPE’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Wrapped HYPE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HyperEVM platform. Wrapped HYPE has a current supply of 8,628,626.07245043. The last known price of Wrapped HYPE is 21.77778824 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $38,054,419.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HYPE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HYPE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HYPE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HYPE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HYPE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.