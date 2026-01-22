Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on Oatly Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $2,098,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

OTLY opened at $10.86 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market cap of $329.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($1.52). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 201.36%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

